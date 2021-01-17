AP source: Red Sox agree with LHP Martín Pérez on 1-yr deal

BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with left-hander Martín Pérez on one-year contract.

The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it could not be announced until Pérez completed a physical. The contract would reportedly pay Pérez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022.

Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts. In a nine-year career, he is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA.

