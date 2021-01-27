Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

AP Top 25 Podcast: Tennessee’s deep hole; Scott’s legacy

By RALPH D. RUSSO
January 27, 2021 9:58 am
< a min read
      

The offseason started but the college football news never stops.

Tennessee has made a coaching change and the Pac-12 is looking for a new commissioner.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Andy Staples from The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the Volunteers’ tricky situation and Larry Scott’s legacy.

The new Vols coach could face two rebuilds in Knoxville, with NCAA issues looming. In the Pac-12, Scott’s tenure started with him viewed as a visionary and ended with the conference bogged down by his inability to address campus-level problems.

Plus, an idea for a radical change to college football that would encourage fewer punts.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Building Data Enrichment and Account...
2|2 Adobe Connect & Flash: Ask The...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine