Appalachian St. 66, Georgia Southern 63

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 8:47 pm
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (7-5)

Savrasov 2-7 0-0 4, Boone 4-7 0-0 10, Z.Bryant 4-8 0-0 9, McCadden 3-7 1-2 9, Archie 2-4 0-2 4, C.Bryant 2-5 0-0 5, Juozapaitis 3-8 0-0 8, Toyambi 4-5 4-6 12, Weatherford 0-0 0-0 0, McFatten 1-1 0-0 2, K.Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 5-10 63.

APPALACHIAN ST. (8-4)

J.Lewis 4-6 4-7 12, Delph 3-9 2-2 9, Forrest 4-9 2-2 12, Parker 0-2 2-2 2, Gregory 3-8 3-6 9, Almonacy 6-11 0-0 14, Huntley 2-3 0-0 5, Duhart 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 23-51 14-20 66.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 8-25 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Boone 2-5, McCadden 2-5, Z.Bryant 1-2, C.Bryant 1-3, Archie 0-1, K.Brown 0-1, Savrasov 0-4), Appalachian St. 6-15 (Forrest 2-4, Almonacy 2-6, Huntley 1-1, Delph 1-4). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 30 (Toyambi 11), Appalachian St. 26 (J.Lewis, Gregory 6). Assists_Georgia Southern 10 (Boone, McCadden, Archie 2), Appalachian St. 11 (Delph, Forrest, Parker 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 19, Appalachian St. 13. A_85 (8,325).

