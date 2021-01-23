Appalachian St. 74, Georgia St. 61

GEORGIA ST. (8-4)
Nsoseme 2-4 2-4 6, Thomas 5-8 0-0 10, Allen 6-13 6-7 19, Roberts 6-11 4-4 18, Williams 1-11 2-2 4, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boyce 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Toppin 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 16-19 61.
APPALACHIAN ST. (12-5)
J.Lewis 7-11 8-10 22, Delph 2-8 2-2 7, Forrest 4-14 3-5 13, Parker 0-2 3-4 3, Gregory 5-7 4-4 14, Almonacy 5-12 0-0 13, Eads 0-3 0-0 0, Huntley 1-1 0-0 2, Duhart 0-0 0-0 0, Glushkov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 20-25 74.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 3-17 (Roberts 2-5, Allen 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Williams 0-5), Appalachian St. 6-22 (Almonacy 3-8, Forrest 2-7, Delph 1-5, Eads 0-1, Glushkov 0-1). Rebounds_Georgia St. 29 (Nsoseme 12), Appalachian St. 39 (J.Lewis 14). Assists_Georgia St. 10 (Williams 4), Appalachian St. 7 (Delph, Forrest, Almonacy 2). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 22, Appalachian St. 19. A_85 (8,325).
