Appalachian St. 77, Georgia Southern 71

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (7-6)
Toyambi 5-7 0-0 10, Boone 4-9 3-6 14, K.Brown 3-8 0-0 9, McCadden 6-13 0-0 14, Juozapaitis 4-8 2-2 13, Weatherford 2-2 1-2 5, C.Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Savrasov 1-4 0-0 2, McFatten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-10 71.
APPALACHIAN ST. (9-4)
J.Lewis 4-7 6-9 14, Delph 7-13 1-2 17, Forrest 1-7 3-4 5, Parker 2-3 0-0 4, Gregory 8-11 3-3 19, Almonacy 5-8 2-3 15, Huntley 0-1 0-0 0, Duhart 1-3 1-2 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 16-23 77.
Halftime_Georgia Southern 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 11-30 (Boone 3-7, K.Brown 3-7, Juozapaitis 3-7, McCadden 2-6, C.Bryant 0-1, Savrasov 0-1, Toyambi 0-1), Appalachian St. 5-17 (Almonacy 3-6, Delph 2-6, Duhart 0-1, Parker 0-1, Forrest 0-3). Fouled Out_Toyambi. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 22 (Boone, Juozapaitis 5), Appalachian St. 31 (J.Lewis 11). Assists_Georgia Southern 20 (Boone 7), Appalachian St. 14 (Forrest 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 19, Appalachian St. 10. A_85 (8,325).
