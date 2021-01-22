Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 71

GEORGIA ST. (8-3)
Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Allen 4-11 0-0 10, Boyce 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 5-6 0-0 11, Roberts 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 5-10 3-4 14, Nsoseme 6-8 4-5 16, Toppin 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 9-11 71.
APPALACHIAN ST. (11-5)
J.Lewis 2-4 3-6 7, Delph 6-13 2-2 17, Forrest 8-13 5-7 23, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Gregory 4-5 4-5 12, Almonacy 3-6 4-6 13, Glushkov 1-2 0-0 3, Huntley 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 1-2 0-0 3, Duhart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 18-26 80.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 4-14 (Allen 2-7, Moore 1-1, Williams 1-3, Roberts 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Appalachian St. 10-23 (Almonacy 3-6, Delph 3-7, Forrest 2-4, Glushkov 1-1, Eads 1-2, Huntley 0-1, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_Toppin. Rebounds_Georgia St. 28 (Nsoseme 8), Appalachian St. 21 (J.Lewis 5). Assists_Georgia St. 14 (Allen, Roberts, Williams 3), Appalachian St. 10 (Gregory 4). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 18, Appalachian St. 12. A_85 (8,325).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments