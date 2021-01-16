Appalachian St. 83, South Alabama 77

APPALACHIAN ST. (10-5)
J.Lewis 1-5 4-4 6, Delph 7-14 9-9 28, Forrest 4-10 5-6 17, Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Gregory 1-2 0-0 2, Almonacy 4-11 2-2 14, Duhart 1-1 1-1 3, Eads 4-7 0-0 11, Huntley 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 21-22 83.
SOUTH ALABAMA (8-7)
Curry 3-4 2-3 8, West 2-5 1-1 5, Flowers 10-19 3-3 27, Locure 5-14 0-0 12, Pettway 4-9 0-0 8, Goncalves 5-8 0-0 15, Iorio 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 6-7 77.
Halftime_South Alabama 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 16-36 (Delph 5-10, Forrest 4-9, Almonacy 4-10, Eads 3-5, Parker 0-2), South Alabama 11-24 (Goncalves 5-6, Flowers 4-9, Locure 2-9). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 26 (J.Lewis 6), South Alabama 34 (West 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 17 (Forrest 6), South Alabama 10 (Flowers 7). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 10, South Alabama 17. A_867 (10,041).
