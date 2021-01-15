Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged Friday for the 13 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2020 full salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
|Player
|2020
|Asked
|Offered
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|Anthony Santander
|$572,500
|$2,475,000
|$2,100,000
|Houston
|Carlos Correa
|8,000,000
|12,500,000
|9,750,000
|Los Angeles
|Shohei Ohtani
|700,000
|3,300,000
|2,500,000
|Tampa Bay
|Ji-Man Choi
|1,150,000
|2,450,000
|1,850,000
|Ryan Yarbrough
|578,500
|3,100,000
|2,300,000
|Texas
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|Mike Soroka
|583,500
|2,800,000
|2,100,000
|Dansby Swanson
|3,150,000
|6,700,000
|6,000,000
|Chicago
|Ian Happ
|624,000
|4,100,000
|3,250,000
|Los Angeles
|Austin Barnes
|1,100,000
|2,000,000
|1,500,000
|Walker Buehler
|603,500
|4,150,000
|3,330,000
|New York
|J.D. Davis
|592,463
|2,475,000
|2,100,000
|St. Louis
|Jack Flaherty
|604,500
|3,900,000
|3,000,000
|San Francisco
|Donovan Solano
|1,375,000
|3,900,000
|3,250,000
