Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged Friday for the 13 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2020 full salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2020 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore Anthony Santander $572,500 $2,475,000 $2,100,000 Houston Carlos Correa 8,000,000 12,500,000 9,750,000 Los Angeles Shohei Ohtani 700,000 3,300,000 2,500,000 Tampa Bay Ji-Man Choi 1,150,000 2,450,000 1,850,000 Ryan Yarbrough 578,500 3,100,000 2,300,000 Texas

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta Mike Soroka 583,500 2,800,000 2,100,000 Dansby Swanson 3,150,000 6,700,000 6,000,000 Chicago Ian Happ 624,000 4,100,000 3,250,000 Los Angeles Austin Barnes 1,100,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 Walker Buehler 603,500 4,150,000 3,330,000 New York J.D. Davis 592,463 2,475,000 2,100,000 St. Louis Jack Flaherty 604,500 3,900,000 3,000,000 San Francisco Donovan Solano 1,375,000 3,900,000 3,250,000

