Arbitration Chart

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 8:57 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged Friday for the 13 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2020 full salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2020 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore
Anthony Santander $572,500 $2,475,000 $2,100,000
Houston
Carlos Correa 8,000,000 12,500,000 9,750,000
Los Angeles
Shohei Ohtani 700,000 3,300,000 2,500,000
Tampa Bay
Ji-Man Choi 1,150,000 2,450,000 1,850,000
Ryan Yarbrough 578,500 3,100,000 2,300,000
Texas

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta
Mike Soroka 583,500 2,800,000 2,100,000
Dansby Swanson 3,150,000 6,700,000 6,000,000
Chicago
Ian Happ 624,000 4,100,000 3,250,000
Los Angeles
Austin Barnes 1,100,000 2,000,000 1,500,000
Walker Buehler 603,500 4,150,000 3,330,000
New York
J.D. Davis 592,463 2,475,000 2,100,000
St. Louis
Jack Flaherty 604,500 3,900,000 3,000,000
San Francisco
Donovan Solano 1,375,000 3,900,000 3,250,000

