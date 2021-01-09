On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Archibald lifts Louisiana Tech past W. Kentucky 63-58

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:39 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech edged past W. Kentucky 63-58 on Saturday night.

Andrew Gordon had 11 points for Louisiana Tech (9-4, 2-2 Conference USA). Cobe Williams added six rebounds.

Kalob Ledoux was held to six points. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (9-4, 2-2). Charles Bassey added 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Dayvion McKnight had seven rebounds and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

