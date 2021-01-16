On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Archibald scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech over UTSA 82-66

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald had a season-high 22 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTSA 82-66 on Saturday night.

Archibald hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Isaiah Crawford had 15 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (11-4, 4-2 Conference USA). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Keaton Wallace scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-8, 1-5). Jhivvan Jackson added 14 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 77-66 on Friday.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration