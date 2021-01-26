Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 1:24 am
< a min read
      

ARIZONA ST. (4-8)

Bagley 3-7 0-0 7, Osten 0-1 0-0 0, J.Christopher 1-8 3-4 5, Martin 8-19 3-4 24, Verge 2-6 1-1 5, Graham 6-9 2-2 14, House 3-7 0-0 8, Lawrence 1-6 0-0 2, Woods 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 25-69 9-11 67.

ARIZONA (12-3)

A.Tubelis 7-9 2-2 16, Koloko 0-2 2-3 2, Akinjo 3-10 9-11 16, T.Brown 4-9 9-10 18, Mathurin 3-6 2-2 8, Terry 2-2 4-10 8, J.Brown 3-3 2-3 8, Lee 1-2 2-2 4, Gorener 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 32-43 80.

Halftime_Arizona 40-18. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 8-31 (Martin 5-12, House 2-6, Bagley 1-5, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1, J.Christopher 0-3, Woods 0-3), Arizona 2-6 (Akinjo 1-2, T.Brown 1-2, Mathurin 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1). Fouled Out_Bagley, J.Christopher, Lawrence, T.Brown. Rebounds_Arizona St. 27 (Graham 11), Arizona 36 (A.Tubelis 12). Assists_Arizona St. 11 (Martin, House 3), Arizona 13 (Akinjo 6). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 29, Arizona 15.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth