Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67

ARIZONA ST. (4-8)
Bagley 3-7 0-0 7, Osten 0-1 0-0 0, J.Christopher 1-8 3-4 5, Martin 8-19 3-4 24, Verge 2-6 1-1 5, Graham 6-9 2-2 14, House 3-7 0-0 8, Lawrence 1-6 0-0 2, Woods 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 25-69 9-11 67.
ARIZONA (12-3)
A.Tubelis 7-9 2-2 16, Koloko 0-2 2-3 2, Akinjo 3-10 9-11 16, T.Brown 4-9 9-10 18, Mathurin 3-6 2-2 8, Terry 2-2 4-10 8, J.Brown 3-3 2-3 8, Lee 1-2 2-2 4, Gorener 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 32-43 80.
Halftime_Arizona 40-18. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 8-31 (Martin 5-12, House 2-6, Bagley 1-5, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1, J.Christopher 0-3, Woods 0-3), Arizona 2-6 (Akinjo 1-2, T.Brown 1-2, Mathurin 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1). Fouled Out_Bagley, J.Christopher, Lawrence, T.Brown. Rebounds_Arizona St. 27 (Graham 11), Arizona 36 (A.Tubelis 12). Assists_Arizona St. 11 (Martin, House 3), Arizona 13 (Akinjo 6). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 29, Arizona 15.
