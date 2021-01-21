On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Arizona 84, Arizona St. 82

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 11:18 pm
ARIZONA (11-3)

A.Tubelis 4-8 0-0 8, Koloko 2-4 0-0 4, Akinjo 8-17 3-3 24, T.Brown 3-6 7-8 14, Mathurin 5-11 1-1 13, Terry 4-7 2-2 13, J.Brown 1-4 2-3 4, Lee 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-61 15-17 84.

ARIZONA ST. (4-7)

Bagley 3-8 0-0 9, Osten 1-3 0-0 2, J.Christopher 6-11 3-6 18, Martin 4-11 7-7 18, Verge 4-8 3-4 12, Graham 4-7 2-6 10, Woods 2-4 4-4 9, Lawrence 1-2 2-2 4, House 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-29 82.

Halftime_Arizona 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 11-20 (Akinjo 5-9, Terry 3-3, Mathurin 2-7, T.Brown 1-1), Arizona St. 11-21 (J.Christopher 3-4, Martin 3-4, Bagley 3-7, Verge 1-2, Woods 1-3, Lawrence 0-1). Fouled Out_Koloko. Rebounds_Arizona 33 (A.Tubelis 7), Arizona St. 27 (Bagley, Verge 6). Assists_Arizona 17 (T.Brown 6), Arizona St. 16 (Martin 6). Total Fouls_Arizona 23, Arizona St. 16.

