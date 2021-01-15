On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 1:08 am
< a min read
      

ARIZONA (10-3)

A.Tubelis 6-11 2-3 15, Koloko 1-2 4-5 6, Akinjo 3-11 2-2 8, T.Brown 2-3 2-2 6, Mathurin 10-12 5-6 31, Terry 1-3 0-1 2, J.Brown 10-12 5-7 25, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, T.Tubelis 0-1 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 20-26 98.

OREGON ST. (5-5)

Alatishe 3-6 0-0 6, Calloo 2-5 2-2 7, Tucker 3-4 0-0 6, Reichle 2-6 2-2 7, Thompson 5-13 3-7 13, Hunt 4-9 0-0 10, Lucas 5-13 1-1 12, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Potts 0-0 1-2 1, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 9-14 64.

Halftime_Arizona 47-21. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 8-17 (Mathurin 6-7, A.Tubelis 1-1, Gorener 1-3, T.Tubelis 0-1, Terry 0-2, Akinjo 0-3), Oregon St. 5-22 (Hunt 2-4, Calloo 1-3, Reichle 1-3, Lucas 1-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Thompson 0-4). Fouled Out_Franklin, Silva. Rebounds_Arizona 39 (Koloko 10), Oregon St. 25 (Tucker, Reichle, Lucas 4). Assists_Arizona 21 (Akinjo 9), Oregon St. 16 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Arizona 15, Oregon St. 22.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration