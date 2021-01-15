Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64

ARIZONA (10-3)
A.Tubelis 6-11 2-3 15, Koloko 1-2 4-5 6, Akinjo 3-11 2-2 8, T.Brown 2-3 2-2 6, Mathurin 10-12 5-6 31, Terry 1-3 0-1 2, J.Brown 10-12 5-7 25, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, T.Tubelis 0-1 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 20-26 98.
OREGON ST. (5-5)
Alatishe 3-6 0-0 6, Calloo 2-5 2-2 7, Tucker 3-4 0-0 6, Reichle 2-6 2-2 7, Thompson 5-13 3-7 13, Hunt 4-9 0-0 10, Lucas 5-13 1-1 12, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Potts 0-0 1-2 1, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 9-14 64.
Halftime_Arizona 47-21. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 8-17 (Mathurin 6-7, A.Tubelis 1-1, Gorener 1-3, T.Tubelis 0-1, Terry 0-2, Akinjo 0-3), Oregon St. 5-22 (Hunt 2-4, Calloo 1-3, Reichle 1-3, Lucas 1-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Thompson 0-4). Fouled Out_Franklin, Silva. Rebounds_Arizona 39 (Koloko 10), Oregon St. 25 (Tucker, Reichle, Lucas 4). Assists_Arizona 21 (Akinjo 9), Oregon St. 16 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Arizona 15, Oregon St. 22.
