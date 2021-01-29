Arizona looks to extend streak vs Cal

Cal (7-11, 2-10) vs. Arizona (12-4, 6-4)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal. In its last eight wins against the Golden Bears, Arizona has won by an average of 14 points. Cal’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 74-73 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Ryan Betley, Makale Foreman and Grant Anticevich have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Golden Bears scoring over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 80.4 points per game to Pac-12 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 77.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: James Akinjo has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. Akinjo has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Arizona has 45 assists on 74 field goals (60.8 percent) over its past three outings while Cal has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Arizona has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent this year. That rate is ranked 28th in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 281st).

