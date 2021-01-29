Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Arizona St. 72, California 68

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 1:14 am
< a min read
      

CALIFORNIA (7-11)

Anticevich 1-7 2-2 5, Kelly 7-12 2-2 16, Bradley 8-20 7-11 26, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Hyder 0-2 2-2 2, Foreman 1-6 0-0 3, Celestine 1-1 0-0 3, Betley 2-5 0-0 5, Kuany 1-1 0-0 2, Thiemann 1-1 0-1 2, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 13-18 68.

ARIZONA ST. (5-8)

Bagley 3-7 3-3 9, Graham 6-8 0-0 12, Lawrence 4-4 1-2 9, J.Christopher 4-11 0-1 11, Martin 6-14 7-11 19, House 3-4 0-1 6, Woods 0-1 0-0 0, Verge 2-5 2-2 6, Osten 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 13-20 72.

Halftime_California 30-29. 3-Point Goals_California 7-24 (Bradley 3-8, Celestine 1-1, Betley 1-4, Anticevich 1-5, Foreman 1-6), Arizona St. 3-14 (J.Christopher 3-7, House 0-1, Verge 0-1, Bagley 0-2, Martin 0-3). Fouled Out_Celestine. Rebounds_California 40 (Kelly 13), Arizona St. 28 (Lawrence 8). Assists_California 14 (Celestine 4), Arizona St. 14 (Bagley 4). Total Fouls_California 17, Arizona St. 16.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard continues supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security at US Capitol