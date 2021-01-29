Arizona St. 72, California 68

CALIFORNIA (7-11)
Anticevich 1-7 2-2 5, Kelly 7-12 2-2 16, Bradley 8-20 7-11 26, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Hyder 0-2 2-2 2, Foreman 1-6 0-0 3, Celestine 1-1 0-0 3, Betley 2-5 0-0 5, Kuany 1-1 0-0 2, Thiemann 1-1 0-1 2, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 13-18 68.
ARIZONA ST. (5-8)
Bagley 3-7 3-3 9, Graham 6-8 0-0 12, Lawrence 4-4 1-2 9, J.Christopher 4-11 0-1 11, Martin 6-14 7-11 19, House 3-4 0-1 6, Woods 0-1 0-0 0, Verge 2-5 2-2 6, Osten 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 13-20 72.
Halftime_California 30-29. 3-Point Goals_California 7-24 (Bradley 3-8, Celestine 1-1, Betley 1-4, Anticevich 1-5, Foreman 1-6), Arizona St. 3-14 (J.Christopher 3-7, House 0-1, Verge 0-1, Bagley 0-2, Martin 0-3). Fouled Out_Celestine. Rebounds_California 40 (Kelly 13), Arizona St. 28 (Lawrence 8). Assists_California 14 (Celestine 4), Arizona St. 14 (Bagley 4). Total Fouls_California 17, Arizona St. 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments