Arkansas 92, Vanderbilt 71

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 2:53 pm
ARKANSAS (11-4)

Smith 5-8 2-3 12, Vanover 2-3 0-0 5, Moody 10-16 5-5 26, Sills 3-6 1-2 7, Tate 9-15 4-7 25, Notae 2-10 0-0 5, Jackson 2-2 0-1 6, Davis 3-3 0-1 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 12-19 92.

VANDERBILT (4-6)

Brown 2-4 0-1 4, Stute 1-3 2-3 4, Harvey 6-10 1-1 16, Pippen 6-14 3-4 15, Wright 2-6 2-2 6, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Evans 5-8 2-3 14, Obinna 2-5 2-2 6, McBride 1-3 1-3 3. Totals 26-58 13-19 71.

Halftime_Arkansas 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 8-19 (Tate 3-5, Jackson 2-2, Vanover 1-2, Moody 1-4, Notae 1-4, Sills 0-2), Vanderbilt 6-22 (Harvey 3-6, Evans 2-5, Thomas 1-4, Brown 0-1, Pippen 0-2, Stute 0-2, Wright 0-2). Rebounds_Arkansas 37 (Moody 8), Vanderbilt 27 (Obinna 7). Assists_Arkansas 22 (Tate 8), Vanderbilt 11 (Pippen 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas 15, Vanderbilt 15.

