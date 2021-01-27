On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Arkansas cruises past Ole Miss 74-59 for 3rd straight win

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to a 74-59 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

The Razorbacks closed the first half on a 10-4 surge for a 37-25 halftime advantage and led by double digits the rest of the way. A 12-2 run made it 53-33 with about 10 minutes left.

The Razorbacks (13-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) have won nine of their last 12 games against Ole Miss (8-7, 3-5).

Notae was 4-of-11 shooting and made three of Arkansas’ seven 3-pointers. He averages 13.7 points and led the Razorbacks in scoring for the fifth time this season. Davonte Davis added 14 points and Justin Smith had 10.

Devontae Shuler scored 19 points for Ole Miss. Jarkel Joiner had 11 points and Luis Rodriguez 10.

The Rebels missed 15 straight 3-point attempts and finished 1 of 16 from long range. It was a season low in scoring since their 65-62 loss at Dayton on Dec. 19.

Ole Miss plays at Georgia on Saturday for its second of four straight road games. Arkansas, which has played just four home games this season, will host Oklahoma State on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

