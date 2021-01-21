Arkansas St., La.-Lafeyette meet in conference play

Arkansas State (5-6, 2-2) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4, 3-3)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette plays host to Arkansas State in a Sun Belt matchup. Arkansas State won easily 93-72 at home against Louisiana-Monroe in its last outing. Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off a 68-51 win on the road over Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier, Marquis Eaton and Christian Willis have combined to account for 37 percent of all Red Wolves scoring this season, although that figure has decreased to 31 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Wolves have scored 72 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they put up over four non-conference games.MIGHTY MYLIK: Mylik Wilson has connected on 28.1 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked first in the Sun Belt with an average of 75.4 possessions per game.

