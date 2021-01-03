Army 75, Colgate 73

ARMY (5-2)
King 3-7 1-3 8, Peterson 0-1 1-2 1, Caldwell 3-12 2-4 9, Grayson 5-15 0-0 13, Rucker 4-10 1-3 11, Finke 3-3 2-4 8, Cross 1-2 0-0 3, Duhart 3-6 2-3 9, Blackwell 4-7 0-0 12, Dove 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 10-21 75.
COLGATE (1-1)
Records 4-7 0-0 8, Burns 5-16 7-8 19, Cummings 4-7 2-2 11, Richardson 4-10 2-2 13, Moffatt 1-3 0-0 3, Ferguson 3-7 1-1 8, Woodward 4-4 1-1 9, Lynch-Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Thomson 1-3 0-0 2, Maynard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-14 73.
Halftime_Army 46-35. 3-Point Goals_Army 13-35 (Blackwell 4-6, Grayson 3-12, Rucker 2-6, Cross 1-2, Duhart 1-2, Caldwell 1-3, King 1-4), Colgate 8-27 (Richardson 3-9, Burns 2-6, Moffatt 1-2, Cummings 1-4, Ferguson 1-4, Lynch-Daniels 0-1, Thomson 0-1). Rebounds_Army 38 (Finke 11), Colgate 33 (Records 12). Assists_Army 18 (Rucker 7), Colgate 15 (Richardson 7). Total Fouls_Army 17, Colgate 22.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments