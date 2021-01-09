On Air: This Just In
Army 83, Holy Cross 68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:22 pm
< a min read
      

ARMY (6-2)

King 8-10 0-1 19, Peterson 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell 9-13 2-2 20, Grayson 3-11 4-4 12, Rucker 1-3 0-2 2, Finke 4-6 0-0 8, Duhart 2-9 3-5 7, Blackwell 3-5 3-3 11, Cross 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 0-0 0-0 0, Madden 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 12-17 83.

HOLY CROSS (1-2)

Faw 5-6 0-0 10, Gates 4-9 5-6 13, Butler 6-9 0-2 16, R.Johnson 3-7 1-2 9, Martindale 0-5 0-0 0, Wade 5-9 0-0 14, Montgomery 1-5 0-0 2, Humphrey 1-4 1-2 4, Townsel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 7-12 68.

Halftime_Army 45-38. 3-Point Goals_Army 7-22 (King 3-5, Blackwell 2-4, Grayson 2-8, Duhart 0-1, Rucker 0-1, Cross 0-3), Holy Cross 11-29 (Butler 4-6, Wade 4-8, R.Johnson 2-5, Humphrey 1-4, Montgomery 0-1, Martindale 0-5). Rebounds_Army 33 (Duhart 8), Holy Cross 29 (Butler 9). Assists_Army 14 (Finke 4), Holy Cross 15 (R.Johnson 8). Total Fouls_Army 15, Holy Cross 20.

