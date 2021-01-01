Trending:
Asadullah scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over Liberty 77-70

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 5:58 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 24 points as Lipscomb defeated Liberty 77-70 on Friday in the first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

KJ Johnson had 17 points for Lipscomb (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Greg Jones added 13 points, and Romeao Ferguson had 10 points and seven rebounds. Asadullah hit 11 of 14 shots.

Darius McGhee had 16 points for the Flames (8-4, 0-1), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Blake Preston added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Parker had 12 points.

