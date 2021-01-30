On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Asamoah scores 14 to lead Delaware past Elon 66-43

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 14 points as Delaware rolled past Elon 66-43 on Saturday.

Kevin Anderson had 11 points for Delaware (6-7, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter added 10 rebounds and five assists. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 10 points for the Phoenix (3-4, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA satellites helped save 304 lives in 2020