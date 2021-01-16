On Air: Federal News Network program
Asberry scores 23 to lift Texas St. past UALR 67-56

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:01 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 23 points as Texas State topped Arkansas-Little Rock 67-56 on Saturday.

Asberry shot 9 for 11 from the floor, including 5 of 6 from behind the arc. He added seven rebounds.

Shelby Adams had 11 points and six rebounds for Texas State (9-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mason Harrell added 10 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 20 points for the Trojans (7-6, 3-3). Nikola Maric added 11 points. Ruot Monyyong had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 63-59 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

