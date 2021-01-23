On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Astros trade LHP Pérez to Reds for minor league catcher

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 2:02 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros traded left-hander Cionel Pérez to the Cincinnati Reds for minor league catcher Luke Berryhill on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Pérez pitched seven games in relief last season, going 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA.

In parts of three seasons for the Astros, he is 1-1 with a 5.75 ERA in 20 games. He’s pitched 26 2/3 innings, striking out 27 and walking 15.

The 22-year-old Berryhill hit .240 in eight games in 2019 for Greeneville at the rookie level. He didn’t play in any games last year because of the minor league shutdown caused by the pandemic.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth