|At Orlando, Fla.
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0—0
|United States
|4
|3—7
First half_1, United States, Lewis (Ferreira), 2nd minute. 2, United States, Ferreira (Vines), 9th minute 3, United States, Arriola (Ferreira), 22nd minute. 4, United States, Arriola (Ferreira), 41st minute.
Second half_5, United States, Robinson (Long), 52nd minute. 6, United States, Lewis (Acosta), 55th minute. 7, United States, Ferreira (Arriola), 62nd minute.
Yellow cards_Mitchell, Tri, 53rd; Wooling, Tri, 78th. Red cards_None.
Referee_Hector Said Martinez, Honduras. Linesmen_Walter Lopez, Honduras; Jesus Tabora, Honduras.
A_3,503.
Trinidad and Tobago_Adrian Foncette; Federico Peña (Duane Muckette, 58th), Josiah Trimmingham (Justin Garcia, 64th), Leland Archer, Jamal Jack (Noah Powder, 82nd); Alvin Jones, Ajani Fortune (Neveal Hackshaw, 56th), Andre Fortune (Michael Poon Angerson, 58th); Jabari Mitchell, Sean Bonval (Matthew Wooling, 56th), Ryan Telfer
United States_Matt Turner; Aaron Herrera (Tanner Tessmann, 78th), Miles Robinson, Aaron Long, Sam Vines (George Bello, 64th); Jackson Yueill (Cristian Roldan, 64th), Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget (Andrés Perea, 46th), Paul Arriola (Chris Mueller, 64th), Jonathan Lewis; Jesús Ferreira (Daryl Dike, 65th)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments