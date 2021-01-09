Atlanta takes on Charlotte on 3-game losing streak

Atlanta Hawks (4-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over Charlotte.

Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 2-7 in Southeast Division games a season ago. The Hornets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 24.0 assists per game on 40.6 made field goals last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 102-94 in their last meeting on Jan. 6. Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 44 points, and John Collins paced Atlanta with 23 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: day to day (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bruno Fernando: day to day (hip), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.