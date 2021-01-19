Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 7:28 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 3 2 1 26 52 41 11 4 0
American International 7 0 1 1 0 23 42 30 10 3 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 2 2 0 13 34 34 5 5 1
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 1 2 2 2 0 7 21 24 4 5 0
Army 2 4 0 0 1 7 23 26 3 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Sunday’s Games

American International 1, Holy Cross 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Mercyhurst 3, Robert Morris 2, OT

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled<

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Atlassian and Microsoft 365 – How to...
1|20 Maintenance Repair Facility Supplies...
1|20 Accelerating Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain