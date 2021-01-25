Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 9 3 3 2 1 26 62 48 11 5 0 American International 8 1 1 1 0 23 42 30 10 3 0 Mercyhurst 5 2 1 1 0 13 41 39 6 5 1 Army 4 4 0 0 1 13 30 29 5 5 0 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2 Holy Cross 1 3 2 2 0 7 23 27 4 6 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0 Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Games

Niagara at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at American International, 5:05 p.m.

