Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:04 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 9 1 1 1 0 26 50 32 11 3 0
Robert Morris 9 3 0 2 1 26 62 48 11 5 0
Mercyhurst 5 2 1 1 0 16 41 39 6 5 1
Army 4 4 0 0 1 13 30 29 5 5 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Bentley 2 3 2 0 2 8 15 19 2 5 0
Holy Cross 3 5 2 2 0 7 26 36 4 8 0
Sacred Heart 1 2 1 1 0 5 14 29 2 4 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Monday’s Games

Niagara at RIT ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

American International 8, Sacred Heart 2

Bentley 5, Holy Cross 2

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American International at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

LIU at Canisius, 7 p.m.<

