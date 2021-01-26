Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 9 1 1 1 0 26 50 32 11 3 0 Robert Morris 9 3 0 2 1 26 62 48 11 5 0 Mercyhurst 5 2 1 1 0 16 41 39 6 5 1 Army 4 4 0 0 1 13 30 29 5 5 0 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2 Bentley 2 3 2 0 2 8 15 19 2 5 0 Holy Cross 3 5 2 2 0 7 26 36 4 8 0 Sacred Heart 1 2 1 1 0 5 14 29 2 4 0 Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1

Monday’s Games

Niagara at RIT ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

American International 8, Sacred Heart 2

Bentley 5, Holy Cross 2

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American International at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

LIU at Canisius, 7 p.m.<

