ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 12:17 pm
Sunday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $349,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Hubert Hurkacz (4), Poland, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, vs. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, 6-4, 6-2.

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Sam Querrey and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

