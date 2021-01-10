ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Sunday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $349,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Hubert Hurkacz (4), Poland, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.
Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, vs. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, 6-4, 6-2.
Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Sam Querrey and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
