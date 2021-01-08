Trending:
ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 12:31 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $349,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Friday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Christian Harrison, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Kevin King, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. J.C. Aragone, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Pablo Andujar (7), Spain, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, vs. Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Hunter Johnson and Yates Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-4.

Sports News

