ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Friday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $349,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Friday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Christian Harrison, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.
Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.
Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Kevin King, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. J.C. Aragone, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Pablo Andujar (7), Spain, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, vs. Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Hunter Johnson and Yates Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-4.
