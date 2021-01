ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $349,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Sam Querrey (6), United States, 7-6 (8), 6-1.

Christian Harrison, United States, def. Cristian Garin (1), Chile, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Tommy Paul (5), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

John Isner (2), United States, vs. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (2), New Zealand, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 11-9.

Sam Querrey and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Dennis Novikov and Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Jonny O’Mara and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.

