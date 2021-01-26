Trending:
Auburn 88, No. 12 Missouri 82

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 11:32 pm
MISSOURI (10-2)

Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Tilmon 9-14 3-11 21, Pinson 2-11 3-4 7, Ma.Smith 2-11 2-2 7, D.Smith 5-13 8-8 21, Pickett 6-10 0-0 13, Mi.Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Buggs 1-3 0-0 2, Wilmore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-76 18-27 82.

AUBURN (10-7)

Thor 4-9 1-2 12, Williams 0-4 3-4 3, Cooper 5-12 18-21 28, Flanigan 3-8 5-6 11, Johnson 0-7 0-0 0, Cambridge 3-5 2-2 8, Cardwell 1-2 6-7 8, Moore 4-4 0-0 11, Akingbola 1-1 1-2 3, Franklin 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-55 36-44 88.

Halftime_Auburn 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-25 (D.Smith 3-4, Pickett 1-2, Mi.Smith 1-3, Ma.Smith 1-6, Watson 0-2, Brown 0-4, Pinson 0-4), Auburn 6-21 (Moore 3-3, Thor 3-5, Franklin 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cambridge 0-2, Cooper 0-2, Flanigan 0-3, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Pinson, Ma.Smith, D.Smith, Pickett. Rebounds_Missouri 39 (Tilmon 10), Auburn 40 (Cooper 8). Assists_Missouri 12 (Pinson 4), Auburn 14 (Cooper 7). Total Fouls_Missouri 31, Auburn 21.

