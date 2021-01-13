Auburn 95, Georgia 77

AUBURN (7-6)
Thor 3-3 4-7 11, Williams 5-7 1-2 11, Cooper 9-22 10-12 28, Flanigan 4-8 2-2 11, J.Johnson 3-6 2-2 10, Cambridge 6-10 1-1 14, Akingbola 2-3 0-0 4, Cardwell 3-3 0-0 6, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 20-26 95.
GEORGIA (7-4)
Camara 3-7 6-13 12, Horne 2-3 0-0 5, McMillan 1-2 0-2 2, Kier 3-7 3-4 9, Wheeler 7-18 4-8 19, K.Johnson 9-19 1-1 21, Brown 1-5 2-4 4, Garcia 1-5 1-2 3, Fagan 1-1 0-0 2, Starks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 17-34 77.
Halftime_Auburn 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 5-20 (J.Johnson 2-5, Thor 1-1, Cambridge 1-4, Flanigan 1-4, Akingbola 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cooper 0-4), Georgia 4-10 (K.Johnson 2-4, Wheeler 1-1, Horne 1-2, Brown 0-1, Camara 0-1, Kier 0-1). Fouled Out_Camara, Wheeler. Rebounds_Auburn 36 (Thor 8), Georgia 29 (Brown 8). Assists_Auburn 19 (Cooper 12), Georgia 8 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 23, Georgia 25. A_1,638 (10,523).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments