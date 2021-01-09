Austin Peay 74, E. Illinois 71

AUSTIN PEAY (7-4)
Gee 2-10 3-4 8, Paez 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 1-4 3-5 5, Woodard 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor 16-31 3-4 38, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, Peake 2-3 1-2 5, Peavy 1-1 1-1 3, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-16 74.
E. ILLINOIS (5-6)
Skipper-Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 5-12 1-1 12, Smith 6-14 0-0 16, Wallace 6-7 1-1 14, Charles 0-7 1-2 1, Alleruzzo 3-6 4-4 13, Abraham 1-7 0-0 3, Friday 1-1 4-4 6, Diarra 1-1 2-2 4, Deang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-14 71.
Halftime_Austin Peay 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 7-19 (Taylor 3-5, Adams 1-1, Woodard 1-2, Paez 1-3, Gee 1-6, Joseph 0-1, Walker 0-1), E. Illinois 10-35 (Smith 4-12, Alleruzzo 3-4, Wallace 1-1, Johnson 1-5, Abraham 1-6, Skipper-Brown 0-1, Charles 0-6). Fouled Out_Dixon. Rebounds_Austin Peay 40 (Taylor 17), E. Illinois 20 (Alleruzzo 5). Assists_Austin Peay 13 (Paez 6), E. Illinois 12 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 12, E. Illinois 17.
