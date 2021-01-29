Austin Peay looks to sweep Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (3-11, 2-9) vs. Austin Peay (8-6, 4-4)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State seeks revenge on Austin Peay after dropping the first matchup in Nashville. The teams last played on Dec. 30, when the Governors shot 45.6 percent from the field while holding Tennessee State to just 34 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State’s Mark Freeman, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have combined to account for 38 percent of all Tigers points this season.MIGHTY MARK: Freeman has connected on 24.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee State has lost its last six road games, scoring 66.2 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Governors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Austin Peay has an assist on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Tennessee State has assists on 19 of 61 field goals (31.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 18th-highest rate in the country. Tennessee State has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).

