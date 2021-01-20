On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ayers scores 23 to lead Mercer over The Citadel 83-63

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 7:34 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Leon Ayers III had a season-high 23 points as Mercer easily defeated The Citadel 83-63 on Wednesday.

Maciej Bender had 15 points and three blocks for Mercer (9-4, 2-3 Southern Conference). Neftali Alvarez added 13 points and seven assists, and Ross Cummings also scored 13 points.

Hayden Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kaiden Rice added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Brady Spence had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

