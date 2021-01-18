On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Báez can boost option price and buyout with Astros

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 7:17 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Pedro Báez can boost his 2022 option year salary and also his buyout as part of his $12.5 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.

Báez will receive a $500,000 signing bonus, payable on Feb. 28, as part of the deal finalized Friday. He gets salaries of $4.5 million this year and $5.5 million in 2022. Houston has a $7.5 million option for 2023 with a $2 million buyout.

Báez’s 2022 salary can escalate by $1 million based on innings this year: $250,000 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60. His option would escalate to $8 million and the buyout would increase to $2.5 million if he has 100 innings or 100 games in 2021 and 2022 combined.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

