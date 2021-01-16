On Air: Motley Fool Money
Ball St. 78, N. Illinois 58

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:14 pm
N. ILLINOIS (2-10)

Kueth 5-9 2-2 15, Makuoi 2-5 0-0 4, Beane 3-13 0-0 6, Crump 3-6 0-2 7, Hankerson 4-16 2-2 12, Scott 3-7 0-0 8, Okanu 2-4 0-0 4, Lee 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 22-63 6-8 58.

BALL ST. (6-5)

Thomas 6-7 4-5 20, Hendriks 3-5 1-2 7, Bumbalough 3-6 2-3 11, El-Amin 4-12 1-2 9, Walton 4-9 2-2 10, Gunn 0-2 0-0 0, Acree 3-6 0-0 6, Huggins 1-2 8-10 10, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Suokas 1-3 0-0 3, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 18-24 78.

Halftime_Ball St. 34-19. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 8-23 (Kueth 3-5, Scott 2-5, Hankerson 2-8, Crump 1-2, Lee 0-1, Beane 0-2), Ball St. 8-21 (Thomas 4-4, Bumbalough 3-5, Suokas 1-2, Acree 0-1, Bryan 0-1, Gunn 0-2, El-Amin 0-6). Fouled Out_Beane. Rebounds_N. Illinois 34 (Beane 8), Ball St. 36 (Thomas 7). Assists_N. Illinois 13 (Beane 7), Ball St. 13 (Bumbalough, El-Amin 3). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 20, Ball St. 12. A_132 (11,500).

