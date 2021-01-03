Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3

|Baltimore
|10
|7
|21
|0
|—
|38
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 34, 8:08.
Bal_Boykin 43 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:48.
Second Quarter
Bal_M.Brown 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:26.
Cin_FG Seibert 38, :32.
Third Quarter
Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 9:55.
Bal_M.Brown 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:44.
Bal_Dobbins 72 run (Tucker kick), 1:45.
A_10,499.
___
|
|Bal
|Cin
|First downs
|24
|10
|Total Net Yards
|525
|195
|Rushes-yards
|54-404
|19-147
|Passing
|121
|48
|Punt Returns
|2-10
|2-26
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-19-1
|6-21-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|2-50.0
|7-48.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|3-29
|Time of Possession
|40:31
|19:29
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-160, Jackson 11-97, Edwards 12-60, Ingram 9-39, Duvernay 1-22, Hill 2-21, Huntley 6-5. Cincinnati, T.Williams 4-74, Perine 9-51, Boyd 1-11, Bernard 3-7, Erickson 1-2, Allen 1-2.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 10-18-1-113, Huntley 1-1-0-8. Cincinnati, Allen 6-21-2-48.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 5-41, Andrews 4-27, Boykin 1-43, Edwards 1-10. Cincinnati, Sample 2-15, Carter 1-21, Erickson 1-8, T.Williams 1-3, Boyd 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
