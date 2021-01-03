Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 4:04 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore 10 7 21 0 38
Cincinnati 0 3 0 0 3

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 34, 8:08.

Bal_Boykin 43 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:48.

Second Quarter

Bal_M.Brown 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:26.

Cin_FG Seibert 38, :32.

Third Quarter

Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 9:55.

Bal_M.Brown 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:44.

Bal_Dobbins 72 run (Tucker kick), 1:45.

A_10,499.

___

Bal Cin
First downs 24 10
Total Net Yards 525 195
Rushes-yards 54-404 19-147
Passing 121 48
Punt Returns 2-10 2-26
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-34
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 6-21-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 2-50.0 7-48.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-49 3-29
Time of Possession 40:31 19:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-160, Jackson 11-97, Edwards 12-60, Ingram 9-39, Duvernay 1-22, Hill 2-21, Huntley 6-5. Cincinnati, T.Williams 4-74, Perine 9-51, Boyd 1-11, Bernard 3-7, Erickson 1-2, Allen 1-2.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 10-18-1-113, Huntley 1-1-0-8. Cincinnati, Allen 6-21-2-48.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 5-41, Andrews 4-27, Boykin 1-43, Edwards 1-10. Cincinnati, Sample 2-15, Carter 1-21, Erickson 1-8, T.Williams 1-3, Boyd 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Sports News

