Basile scores 24 to carry Wright State past IUPUI 95-65

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 7:44 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Basile had a career-high 24 points as Wright State routed IUPUI 95-65 on Friday.

Loudon Love had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (10-4, 8-3 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 15 points, and Trey Calvin had 12.

The 95 points were a season best for Wright State.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (3-5, 2-5). Marcus Burk added 14 points and Bakari LaStrap had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

