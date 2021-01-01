Trending:
Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Charlotte 67-63

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 6:31 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 14 points, Charles Bassey had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Western Kentucky beat Charlotte 67-63 on Friday in the first Conference USA matchup of the season for both teams.

Dayvion McKnight added 12 points and six assists for Western Kentucky (8-2), which earned its sixth straight victory.

McKnight made four free throws in the final seven seconds.

Jahmir Young had 23 points and six rebounds for the 49ers (4-4). Brice Williams scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds. Jordan Shepherd had 10 points.

