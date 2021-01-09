On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Beal leads Washington against Miami after 41-point game

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:05 am
Miami Heat (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Miami Heat after Bradley Beal scored 41 points in the Wizards’ 116-107 loss to the Celtics.

Washington finished 5-9 in Southeast Division games and 16-20 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 114.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.1 last season.

Miami finished 10-4 in Southeast Division play and 15-22 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 112 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.1 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

