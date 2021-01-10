Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel tears Achilles tendon

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 1:57 pm
< a min read
      

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel is at risk of missing the European Championship after tearing his Achilles tendon, an injury his German club said will sideline him for “the coming months.”

Borussia Dortmund said Sunday that the 31-year-old midfielder tore his left Achilles tendon during the first half of the team’s 3-1 win in Leipzig on Saturday. It was a non-contact injury.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said such an injury can take between four to seven months to recover.

“This is not a moment to be thinking about whether he’ll be missing the European Championship or not. Now it’s about taking the next step correctly and making sure that he knows we’re going to wait to the last second before we announce that squad,” Martinez said.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

The European Championship is scheduled to start on June 11.

Dortmund did not specify if surgery will be needed. Witsel has made more than 100 appearances for Belgium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration