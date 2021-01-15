Bellarmine 74, Florida Gulf Coast 60

BELLARMINE (4-5)
Claycomb 5-7 4-4 15, Thelen 3-3 2-2 8, Bradshaw 1-8 2-2 4, Fleming 6-14 4-4 19, Penn 4-10 4-5 12, Betz 1-2 2-4 4, Devault 2-8 0-0 5, Pfriem 2-4 0-0 5, Wieland 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 18-21 74.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (5-3)
Abaev 0-5 0-0 0, Catto 6-8 0-0 15, Largie 3-7 0-1 6, Rolon 2-8 3-4 7, Warren 4-9 2-4 11, Rivers 1-4 2-4 5, London 3-10 1-1 8, Anderson 1-2 3-5 6, Rosa 0-3 0-0 0, Rainwater 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 11-19 60.
Halftime_Bellarmine 39-18. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 6-26 (Fleming 3-9, Pfriem 1-1, Claycomb 1-3, Devault 1-6, Betz 0-1, Bradshaw 0-2, Penn 0-4), Florida Gulf Coast 7-27 (Catto 3-5, Anderson 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Warren 1-3, London 1-7, Abaev 0-1, Largie 0-2, Rolon 0-2, Rosa 0-2). Rebounds_Bellarmine 37 (Bradshaw 8), Florida Gulf Coast 28 (Abaev 6). Assists_Bellarmine 13 (Penn 7), Florida Gulf Coast 10 (Rolon 6). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 17, Florida Gulf Coast 19.
