Bellarmine 76, Stetson 65

STETSON (4-8)
Diawara 1-3 1-2 3, Johnston 7-11 4-4 22, Jones 2-5 4-4 9, Perry 0-7 0-0 0, Swenson 2-6 0-0 4, Smith 8-10 4-5 24, Panzo 1-6 0-0 3, Valdez 0-2 0-0 0, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 13-15 65.
BELLARMINE (7-5)
Claycomb 7-13 3-5 19, Thelen 1-2 0-0 2, Bradshaw 7-13 1-1 17, Fleming 5-7 1-2 14, Penn 6-10 0-0 12, Betz 2-3 0-0 4, Pfriem 1-7 1-2 3, Wieland 1-1 0-0 2, Devault 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-58 6-10 76.
Halftime_Stetson 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 10-28 (Smith 4-5, Johnston 4-8, Jones 1-3, Panzo 1-5, Swenson 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Perry 0-5), Bellarmine 8-18 (Fleming 3-5, Bradshaw 2-4, Claycomb 2-6, Devault 1-2, Penn 0-1). Fouled Out_Diawara. Rebounds_Stetson 27 (Smith 9), Bellarmine 29 (Bradshaw 12). Assists_Stetson 13 (Jones 3), Bellarmine 19 (Claycomb, Bradshaw 4). Total Fouls_Stetson 13, Bellarmine 13. A_775 (2,196).
