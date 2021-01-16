Bellarmine 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63

BELLARMINE (5-5)
Claycomb 7-11 0-0 17, Thelen 3-3 4-4 10, Bradshaw 4-12 4-4 12, Fleming 4-9 0-1 12, Penn 2-5 2-2 6, Betz 4-5 3-4 12, Pfriem 2-2 2-2 7, Devault 1-3 0-1 2, Wieland 1-1 0-0 2, Brogan 0-0 0-0 0, Comer 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Younker 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-52 15-20 80.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (5-4)
Abaev 1-3 0-2 2, Catto 5-12 0-0 12, Largie 3-6 5-7 12, Rolon 5-11 0-2 11, Warren 5-11 0-1 13, Rivers 3-5 0-0 8, Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Anderson 0-1 2-2 2, Rainwater 0-0 0-0 0, London 0-0 0-0 0, Rosa 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 7-14 63.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 9-20 (Fleming 4-9, Claycomb 3-6, Betz 1-1, Pfriem 1-1, Bradshaw 0-1, Devault 0-1, Penn 0-1), Florida Gulf Coast 10-28 (Warren 3-8, Rivers 2-3, Catto 2-7, Largie 1-2, Rolon 1-2, Miller 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Abaev 0-2). Rebounds_Bellarmine 28 (Bradshaw 7), Florida Gulf Coast 27 (Abaev 7). Assists_Bellarmine 17 (Penn 7), Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Rolon 7). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 18, Florida Gulf Coast 20. A_931 (4,633).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments