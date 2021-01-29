On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Bellarmine 84, Kennesaw St. 67

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 8:02 pm
BELLARMINE (8-5)

Claycomb 4-8 2-2 12, Thelen 3-4 0-0 6, Bradshaw 9-13 3-4 21, Fleming 1-3 0-0 2, Penn 6-9 1-1 14, Betz 1-2 0-0 2, Pfriem 7-9 6-6 21, Devault 1-2 0-0 2, Wieland 1-6 0-0 2, Comer 1-2 0-0 2, Tipton 0-0 0-0 0, Younker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 12-13 84.

KENNESAW ST. (3-14)

Peterson 4-4 0-0 8, K.Jennings 2-5 0-2 5, Rodgers 4-6 0-0 10, Stroud 5-9 0-0 10, Youngblood 3-7 2-2 9, Burden 2-4 3-4 7, Harris 1-3 0-1 2, Lewis 1-5 0-0 3, Burns 2-3 0-0 6, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, LaRue 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Spencer 0-0 2-2 2, Rives 0-1 2-2 2, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 9-13 67.

Halftime_Bellarmine 50-26. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 4-11 (Claycomb 2-5, Penn 1-1, Pfriem 1-1, Bradshaw 0-1, Wieland 0-1, Fleming 0-2), Kennesaw St. 8-22 (Burns 2-3, Rodgers 2-3, Robinson 1-2, Lewis 1-3, K.Jennings 1-4, Youngblood 1-4, Harris 0-1, Stroud 0-2). Rebounds_Bellarmine 23 (Bradshaw, Betz 6), Kennesaw St. 24 (Stroud 8). Assists_Bellarmine 19 (Bradshaw, Fleming, Penn, Betz 3), Kennesaw St. 15 (Stroud, Youngblood 3). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 13, Kennesaw St. 13. A_388 (4,600).

