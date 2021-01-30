On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bellarmine looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Bellarmine (8-5, 5-2) vs. Kennesaw State (3-14, 0-9)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine looks for its sixth straight conference win against Kennesaw State. Bellarmine’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 65-58 on Jan. 9. Kennesaw State has dropped its last 26 games against conference opponents dating back to 2019.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood, Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 34 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Knights have allowed just 65.6 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they allowed over four non-conference games.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Pedro Bradshaw has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-13 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bellarmine is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Knights are 3-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 74.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover