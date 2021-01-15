On Air: Motley Fool Money
Bellarmine tops Florida Gulf Coast 74-60

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:31 pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming posted 19 points and six rebounds and Ethan Claycomb had 15 points as Bellarmine topped Florida Gulf Coast 74-60 on Friday night.

Dylan Penn had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Bellarmine (4-5, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Pedro Bradshaw added eight rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 15 points for the Eagles (5-3, 0-1). Jalen Warren added 11 points. Luis Rolon had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

